Tuesday, August 10, 2021

in-focus

Parliament budget meeting to go ahead amid rumours of snap election

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai ruled on Tuesday that Parliament will debate the 2022 Budget Act as scheduled this month despite emergency law and travel restrictions.

A request has been made to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to waive travel restrictions for MPs so they can attend the budget session. However, the question of whether Parliament, after passing the budget, will be dissolved in preparation for an early election is still unresolved.


Speculation is rising that the Prayut government will call a snap election in a bid to ease rising public pressure over its handling of the pandemic.
Chuan said the House would deliberate the budget bill on August 18-20.


“I confirm that there will not be an adjournment of the meeting as it is a primary duty of the House of Representatives to deliberate upon the Budget Committee’s pre-definitions,” Chuan said.
A request to waive travel restrictions for MPs was sent to the Public Health Ministry and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, he added.


Chuan dismissed the question of dissolving Parliament after the budget meeting, stating that the only relevant duty of the House of Representatives is to complete deliberations on budget expenditure within 105 days, according to the Constitution law.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

EC sets date for municipal elections

Published : January 14, 2021

Protest leaders back in jail for violating law, defaming monarchy

Published : August 10, 2021

Police ready with barriers to block anti-government protesters

Published : August 07, 2021

Deposit protection slashed from THB5 million to THB1 million

Published : August 10, 2021

Latest News

Huawei Empowers Thailand with Digital Technology to Become ASEAN’s Next Digital Hub and Carbon Neutral Leader

Published : August 10, 2021

SET up slightly as Thailand’s infection rate eases

Published : August 10, 2021

Fisherman survives night of terror at sea after falling overboard

Published : August 10, 2021

SCB wins two Best Bank in Thailand awards

Published : August 10, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.