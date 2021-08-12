Hell breaks loose at pro-democracy rally

The protesters allegedly set fire to a Din Daeng police truck, before police retaliated with rubber bullets and tear gas as the situation took a horrible turn.



One of the protesters tried to lob a ping pong bomb at officers but it exploded prematurely, causing him severe injury.



A total ten police officers were injured and two police vehicles burnt, according to the police, before an uneasy calm was restored.



Let’s take a look at what transpired: