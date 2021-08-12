Thursday, August 12, 2021

in-focus

Hell breaks loose at pro-democracy rally

The Talu Fah pro-democracy group gathered on Wednesday, aiming to march to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence. But police were deployed to prevent the group from heading to the prime minister’s house, resulting in a clash at Victory Monument, which then expanded to Din Daeng intersection.

The protesters allegedly set fire to a Din Daeng police truck, before police retaliated with rubber bullets and tear gas as the situation took a horrible turn.


One of the protesters tried to lob a ping pong bomb at officers but it exploded prematurely, causing him severe injury.


A total ten police officers were injured and two police vehicles burnt, according to the police, before an uneasy calm was restored.


Let’s take a look at what transpired:

Published : August 12, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

City police detain 48 protesters, seize 122 motorcycles

Published : August 11, 2021

Media demand less police violence at protests after reporters hit by rubber bullets

Published : August 11, 2021

Caught in the crossfire

Published : August 11, 2021

Bangkok protesters burned sub-police station, destroyed traffic fort: Police

Published : August 11, 2021

Latest News

Opposition prepares to target Prayut, Anutin in upcoming censure debate

Published : August 12, 2021

Chiang Rai residents lifted to safety

Published : August 12, 2021

Another 17 protesters, including two minors, under police detention

Published : August 12, 2021

"Solid victory": Thailand’s golden taekwondo coach gets new name

Published : August 12, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.