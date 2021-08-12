Thursday, August 12, 2021

in-focus

Retired Nonthaburi police inspector caught extorting money

A former police inspector in Nonthaburi was arrested on Wednesday with 100,000 baht in cash that he had extorted from a suspect in a land fraud case.

The suspect had sent his lawyer to Nonthaburi Police Station to hand the cash over to retired Pol Lt-General Pracha Bannathikorn.

The land fraud complaint against the suspect had been filed by Achariya Ruangrathanapong, president of the Club to Assist Victims of Crimes, at the Royal Thai Police Anti-Corruption Division.

Pracha had offered to take on the case as a mediator and adviser, and his duties were to be carried out under the jurisdiction of the chief investigator. Hence, other officers investigating the case have also been implicated in the extortion.

The provincial police chief has ordered an investigation into the corruption case and an explanation as to why a retired police officer was involved in an active case.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : The Nation

