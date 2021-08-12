Thursday, August 12, 2021

in-focus

Narathiwat raises forest of love for Queen Mother’s birthday

The Royal Project Coordination Office (RPCO) celebrated Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday on Thursday by holding the “Grow a Forest in the Heart for Her Majesty the Queen” campaign.

Campaign activities were launched on Wednesday by Maj Gen Paisan Noosang, commander of the 15th Infantry Division and RPCO director, at Prasit Pracharam temple in Narathiwat province.

The event was joined by members of the Forest Preservation Volunteer Projects of Ban Leelanon and Ban Ai Ba Ro, along with Army representatives and locals. The campaign aims to grow and conserve forestland and livelihoods in the southern province in honour of Her Majesty.

Narathiwat raises forest of love for Queen Mother’s birthday Narathiwat raises forest of love for Queen Mother’s birthday

RPCO has inherited, maintained, and continued the work under royal patronage and in line with Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s wish to preserve forests, and to provide careers and incomes for the local people.

Narathiwat raises forest of love for Queen Mother’s birthday Narathiwat raises forest of love for Queen Mother’s birthday

Published : August 12, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

King extends royal patronage to students orphaned by Covid

Published : August 08, 2021

Fisherman survives night of terror at sea after falling overboard

Published : August 10, 2021

Air Force defends fruit-flying missions

Published : August 10, 2021

Celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday

Published : June 03, 2021

Latest News

Royal Thai Armed Forces mark HM Queen Mother’s birthday with 21-gun salute

Published : August 12, 2021

Narathiwat raises forest of love for Queen Mother’s birthday

Published : August 12, 2021

Opposition prepares to target Prayut, Anutin in upcoming censure debate

Published : August 12, 2021

Chiang Rai residents lifted to safety

Published : August 12, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.