Narathiwat raises forest of love for Queen Mother’s birthday

Campaign activities were launched on Wednesday by Maj Gen Paisan Noosang, commander of the 15th Infantry Division and RPCO director, at Prasit Pracharam temple in Narathiwat province.

The event was joined by members of the Forest Preservation Volunteer Projects of Ban Leelanon and Ban Ai Ba Ro, along with Army representatives and locals. The campaign aims to grow and conserve forestland and livelihoods in the southern province in honour of Her Majesty.