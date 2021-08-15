Sunday, August 15, 2021

Five tips for recovered Covid patients to avoid reinfection

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Saturday suggested five hygiene measures for Covid-19 patients who have recovered to prevent re-infection.

Cured patients, who have completed the 14-day treatment and are allowed to go home, have been urged to practice these five measures without home isolation until the pandemic situation ends.


DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said on Saturday that currently on average 20,000 Covid-19 patients recover daily, with cumulative cured cases between April 1 and August 13 at 640,130.


“Those who have recovered after 14 days of hospital treatment or home isolation are categorised as in the non-transmission phase. They do not need to practice home isolation, and can perform their normal routines, he said. However, they could get re-infected three months after recovery. Therefore, they will need to receive vaccine shots afterwards,” said the chief.


The five hygiene measures he suggests are:

  1. Wear face mask when in the company of other people, and maintain social distance.
  2. Wash hands with soap and water frequently, or apply 70 per cent alcohol gel or spray thoroughly before eating, after going to the bathroom and picking up objects.
  3. Use separate eating utensils and water glasses.
  4. Drink lots of clean water and eat freshly cooked food in all five food groups, especially fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamin C. Avoid foods that are difficult to digest, milk and fresh fruits if you have symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting. 
  5. Get enough sleep to help the body repair. No alcohol consumption, smoking or drugs to prevent damage to internal organs which can weaken health.

“During the recovery period at home, the cured patients need to observe themselves. If there are symptoms of high fever, coughing, tiredness, chest pain, breathing difficulty or lost food appetite, it may be caused by the coronavirus or other virus infection. Please contact the hospital where the patients were treated immediately, or call the DDC hotline 1422. 
"Face masks must be worn while travelling at all times,” Dr Opas added.

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

