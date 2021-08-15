Five tips for recovered Covid patients to avoid reinfection

Cured patients, who have completed the 14-day treatment and are allowed to go home, have been urged to practice these five measures without home isolation until the pandemic situation ends.



DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said on Saturday that currently on average 20,000 Covid-19 patients recover daily, with cumulative cured cases between April 1 and August 13 at 640,130.



“Those who have recovered after 14 days of hospital treatment or home isolation are categorised as in the non-transmission phase. They do not need to practice home isolation, and can perform their normal routines, he said. However, they could get re-infected three months after recovery. Therefore, they will need to receive vaccine shots afterwards,” said the chief.



The five hygiene measures he suggests are: