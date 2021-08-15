Africas COVID-19 cases surpass 7.22 mln: Africa CDC

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,582,427 cases so far, while the northern African country Morocco reported 741,836 cases as of Saturday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.