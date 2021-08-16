Failing health after Covid-19 forces Samut Sakhon governor to quit

Writing under the pseudonym “Sakravee Srisangdharma”, Veerasak Vichitsangsri said: “People have been asking why I don’t transfer to another province. And though I have applied, my request has been ignored. I am not able to travel, and my body has not been the same since I was discharged from Siriraj Hospital. Now I get tired easily, start coughing, sneezing, have a runny nose and difficulty breathing.”



The governor said his doctor has put his failing health down to stress and lack of rest, but he said he could not avoid that due to his job. He said he had asked for a transfer owing to health issues, but his request was denied due to “internal politics”.



“My dream of working for the government until retirement has come to an end because I have been working too hard. My seniors who had promised to help don’t seem to be doing anything. After my name was not included in the transfer orders, my doctor suggested I resign,” he said.



“My daughter is concerned about my health and reminds me that I have only one more year left in this job, but many years to live after that. Therefore, my mental and physical health should be my top priority. This situation also reminds me of an old Thai proverb: ‘They will use me when I’m good, but [won’t] treat me when I’m sick’,” he said.



Veerasak said he decided nearly a week ago that he would hand in his resignation on Monday. “I cannot fight anymore. I’m done. It’s over,” the governor said.



His resignation is expected to be effective from the end of September, after which he will head back to his hometown of Ang Thong.