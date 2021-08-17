Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor quits after sneaking Pfizer shot for her sister

A doctor at a state hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat has resigned after she was caught giving her sister a Pfizer shot, the provincial public health office announced on Monday.

Provincial public health Dr Charaspong Sukkri and the director of Noppitum Hospital held a press conference on Monday to clarify the incident. 
The doctor had allegedly invited her family members to the hospital on Friday to get Pfizer shots. Her resignation is currently being considered by the provincial governor. 


The doctor admitted that she had given her sister the seventh remaining dose in the vial. Each vial of the Pfizer vaccine can provide six doses, but a seventh dose can be drawn out using the low dead space syringe method.  


The doctor’s mother and other relatives did not get a jab because a hospital staff reported the incident to the hospital director who immediately issued an order banning Pfizer jabs from being given to anyone other than frontline medics. 


The hospital has also set up a committee to investigate the case and determine disciplinary action. 


“The Pfizer vaccine is only meant for frontline medical personnel. As chief of the Nakhon Si Thammarat public health office, I apologise to everybody for what has happened,” Dr Charaspong said.

