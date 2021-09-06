Government to continue price guarantee scheme for some crops

“The government’s price guarantee schemes have helped farmers face problems caused by prices plummeting due to various reasons, so they can still sell their produce at the guaranteed price,” Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Sunday. “However, not all crops will require a guarantee scheme, such as oil palm which is now sold at THB7 per kg, significantly higher than the THB2 per kg price recorded a few years ago. Corn price also has risen to THB10 per kg, while the guaranteed price is only THB8.50.”

Jurin added that latex is probably in need of the price guarantee scheme the most, as the current price has dropped to THB49 per kg, while the guaranteed price from last year is THB57.

“The price of latex has been plummeting due to the shutdown of rubber glove factories in Malaysia, our biggest market, to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, domestic glove factories are at about 50 per cent capacity due to disease control measures."

