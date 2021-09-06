Monday, September 13, 2021

Bangkokians can get free Covid-19 test at nine sites

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up nine Covid-testing units in the city as of Sunday. Residents who wish to be tested must bring along two copies of their identity card and a pen to avoid having to share.

Tests will take 30 minutes and will be conducted using the antigen test kit. The testing units have been set up at:

• Sports Ground Pat 2, Rama VI Road, Ratchathewi district (500 tests per day)
• Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, Lak Si district (1,000 tests per day)
• 72nd Anniversary Stadium, Min Buri district (700 tests per day)
• Wat Darn, Bang Phongphang, Yan Nawa district (500 tests per day)
• Below Rama VIII Bridge, Bang Phlat district (400 tests per day)
• Bang Khae Phirom Market, Bang Khae district (600 tests per day)
• Chetupon Commercial College, Rat Burana district (1,000 tests per day)
• Enco Terminal, Lak Si district (1,500 tests per day)
• Royal Thai Army Club, Phya Thai district (1,200 tests per day)

People who test positive will be tested again using the RT-PCR method before doctors prescribe either Fah Talai Jone or Favipiravir based on symptoms. They will then either be sent home to isolate under the BKK HI/CI care system or shifted to a waiting centre.

Published : September 06, 2021

