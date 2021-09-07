At-risk people urged to get flu shots for added protection

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the period for providing free flu jabs has been extended to the end of the year because only 1.74 million of the targeted 6.2 million people had received one so far.

The campaign to provide flu shots to risky groups, including pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, had kicked off on May 1.

“People from these groups can now get their influenza shot from October until the end of the year,” he said.