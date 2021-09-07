At-risk people urged to get flu shots for added protection

View
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the period for providing free flu jabs has been extended to the end of the year because only 1.74 million of the targeted 6.2 million people had received one so far.
The campaign to provide flu shots to risky groups, including pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, had kicked off on May 1.
“People from these groups can now get their influenza shot from October until the end of the year,” he said.
Meanwhile, Assoc Prof Dr Prasobsri Ungthavorn, chair of a panel that determines the scope of public health services, said the timeframe for flu shots has been extended so more people can get their jabs. This will help reduce the risk of flu patients developing severe symptoms or dying from complications and will also help doctors diagnose Covid-19 cases correctly.
She added that the NHSO has been appointed to launch a campaign encouraging people to get their flu and Covid-19 shots.
“People can get their flu or Covid-19 shot with a two-week interval,” she said. “They can get their flu vaccine before they get their second Covid-19 jab.”
Related stories:
She has also advised people to register for their flu or Covid-19 jabs via the Paotang smartphone application or the Hosp Portal platform to prevent congestion at vaccination venues.
Published : September 07, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021