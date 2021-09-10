Covid insurers plead for patience as delayed-payment complaints soar above 3,000

Total Covid claims exceed 9 billion baht this year, according to the Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA), which comprises all 56 non-life insurance companies.

“Most of the claims have been made during July and August. We estimate that by the end of September the total claim amount could reach Bt12 billion,” said TGIA president Anon Wangwasu.

Insurance claims during the Covid-19 outbreak are about 10 times higher than normal, he said.

Insurance companies need to prepare at least Bt3-4 billion to cover Covid-19 related claims, he added.

“Some companies are starting to sell their assets, shares and bonds as well as increase their capital to secure enough cash to honour the claims."

However, this did not indicate financial vulnerability, as the companies normally retain shares, bonds, assets or other investments that generate higher returns than cash, he added.

Related Stories

OIC prohibits cancellation of Covid-19 insurance before policy ends

Insurance firms ordered to honour Covid-19 claims within 15 days

Cost of coronavirus health coverage to drop 20%, say insurers