New application gives public quick access to government services

View
The app, launched by the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organisation), aims to develop a digital government capable of providing services to people in a fast, comprehensive and transparent manner, Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said on Friday.
Speaking at a virtual seminar “DGA Live”, Anucha said: “Tang Rat is a one-stop shortcut to all state services that is accessible to every citizen from a smartphone or other supported platform,” he said. “It includes both existing and new services that are made possible by digital technology, including bill payment using QR Code. The application will be available 24/7 and will help reduce overlapping procedures and delays caused by the traditional way of contacting government agencies.”
Related Stories
Internet service for all Thai villages by end of this year, says minister
Smart kiosks give students easier way to check loans
DGA director Supot Tiarawut said that in the first phase (fiscal year 2021), the Tang Rat application will include information on various government schemes such as social security, newborn baby allowance, national health security benefits, land maps from Department of Lands and Credit Bureau database.
“In the second phase [fiscal year 2022], more services will be added, including filing of land tax and vehicle tax, licence plate application, farmer registration and more,” he said.
“In the last phase, or fiscal year 2023, specialised services will be included, such as application for special loan programmes, agricultural produce certification and online marketplace for farmers’ products.”
Tang Rat is available in both App Store and Google Play, and ID verification is required for registration. Current users of D.DOPA application by Department of Provincial Administration can register for Tang Rat application directly in just a few steps.
Published : September 11, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021