New application gives public quick access to government services

DGA director Supot Tiarawut said that in the first phase (fiscal year 2021), the Tang Rat application will include information on various government schemes such as social security, newborn baby allowance, national health security benefits, land maps from Department of Lands and Credit Bureau database.

“In the second phase [fiscal year 2022], more services will be added, including filing of land tax and vehicle tax, licence plate application, farmer registration and more,” he said.

“In the last phase, or fiscal year 2023, specialised services will be included, such as application for special loan programmes, agricultural produce certification and online marketplace for farmers’ products.”

Tang Rat is available in both App Store and Google Play, and ID verification is required for registration. Current users of D.DOPA application by Department of Provincial Administration can register for Tang Rat application directly in just a few steps.