Sinopharm lined up as alternative for children amid concern over Pfizer

FDA secretary-general Phaisan Dankhum said last week that Sinopharm’s importer had sent documents for approval on September 2 and that the process should not take more than 30 days.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use in children by the Thai FDA.

Anutin said the current Covid-19 vaccination rate in Thailand has risen to around 900,000 doses per day, greatly reducing severe symptoms among people who have been fully vaccinated.

“The ministry will evaluate the situation to consider which lockdown measures can be eased from next month,” he added.