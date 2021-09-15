13,798 new infections, 144 deaths over past 24 hours in Thailand

Meanwhile, 14,133 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,420,340 – 1,277,029 of whom have recovered, 128,546 are still in hospitals and 14,765 have died.

Separately, another 228,352 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 464,749 their second shot and 975 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 41,647,101.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 226.67 million on Wednesday, 203.38 million of whom have recovered, 18.63 million are active cases (102,529 in severe condition) and 4.66 million have died (up by 8,881).