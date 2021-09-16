Thursday, September 16, 2021

Thailand logs 13,897 new cases, 188 deaths

Thailand’s daily numbers rose slightly to 13,897 new cases and 188 deaths over the past 24 hours on Thursday. Of the new cases, 394 were in prisons.

Meanwhile, 13,527 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,434,237 – 1,290,556 of whom have recovered, 128,728 are still in hospitals and 14,953 have died.

Separately, another 316,107 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 512,728 their second shot and 1,578 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 42,477,514.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 227.27 million on Thursday, 203.97 million of whom have recovered, 18.63 million are active cases (101,818 in severe condition) and 4.67 million have died (up by 10,200).

Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 42.48 million, followed by India with 33.35 million, Brazil with 21.03 million, the UK with 7.31 million and Russia with 7.19 million.

