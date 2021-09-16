Court grants THB5,000 to Bangkokians affected by lack of BTS lifts

In 2011, a group of disabled persons filed a lawsuit against the BMA for not providing lifts at 23 Skytrain stations. The BMA was ordered to install the lifts and have them ready for use within a year.

However, the installation was not completed in time.

Then in 2014, another group of 429 disabled persons sued the BMA for being late with the installation. They also demanded a compensation of 14 million baht each.

The Administrative Court finally issued a verdict on this case on Wednesday saying the plaintiffs will be given a compensation of 5,000 baht each plus 7.5 per cent interest per year. This will only apply to people whose national ID was issued in Bangkok.