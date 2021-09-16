Thursday, September 16, 2021

Court grants THB5,000 to Bangkokians affected by lack of BTS lifts

The Administrative Court on Wednesday ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to pay 5,000 baht in compensation to each disabled person affected by the lack of lifts at some BTS stations.

In 2011, a group of disabled persons filed a lawsuit against the BMA for not providing lifts at 23 Skytrain stations. The BMA was ordered to install the lifts and have them ready for use within a year.

However, the installation was not completed in time.

Then in 2014, another group of 429 disabled persons sued the BMA for being late with the installation. They also demanded a compensation of 14 million baht each.

The Administrative Court finally issued a verdict on this case on Wednesday saying the plaintiffs will be given a compensation of 5,000 baht each plus 7.5 per cent interest per year. This will only apply to people whose national ID was issued in Bangkok.

