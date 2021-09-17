PM promises to look into relaxing restrictions on entertainment industry

PM's Office spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the meeting was held via video conferencing between the premier and representatives of the network which consists of over 40 organisations in the entertainment industry as well as national and local artists.

The network has proposed that filmmaking crews be allowed to continue working while movie theatres and similar establishments be allowed to open in low-risk areas.

Prayut promised to have the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) consider the proposals as well as issue necessary regulations to ensure a safe working environment for personnel from the creative industry.

