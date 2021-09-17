PM promises to look into relaxing restrictions on entertainment industry

PM's Office spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the meeting was held via video conferencing between the premier and representatives of the network which consists of over 40 organisations in the entertainment industry as well as national and local artists.
The network has proposed that filmmaking crews be allowed to continue working while movie theatres and similar establishments be allowed to open in low-risk areas.
Prayut promised to have the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) consider the proposals as well as issue necessary regulations to ensure a safe working environment for personnel from the creative industry.
Related Stories
Majority of people believe Prayut could be on the way out as PM
Curfew could be cut or lifted, says PM
Government to give away 8.5 million antigen test kits from Sept 15
“The prime minister urged the network to submit the list of personnel who will be working at filming locations so that authorities could supply Covid-19 vaccine as well as antigen test kits to help prevent the virus from spreading among filmmaking crews,” said Thanakorn. “He also promised to have the ministries of Finance, Fiscal Police Office and Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council provide financial aid to those in the creative industry, including granting tax breaks and soft loans to keep their businesses afloat amid the pandemic situation.”
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021