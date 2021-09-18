Forest ranger killed by gaur during patrol duty

A squad of six rangers were patrolling the route in the Khao Yai National Park from September 15 to 18.

Two of the rangers were attacked by a gaur and injured. The aviation division of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent a helicopter to airlift them for treatment.

Adisak Phusitwongsanuyut, chief of the park, said later that one of the rangers died from blood loss at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital. Another ranger was being treated at Pakchongnana Hospital.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has arranged assistance for every officer and their families. The department would perform religious rites for the deceased.