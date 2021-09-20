Nonthaburi hospital to vaccinate psychiatric patients and guardians

The hospital is now able to vaccinate 400 psychiatric patients and guardians per day.

Among the conditions for registration are:

1. They should not have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs before.

2. They must be Thai nationals aged 18 years or above.

4. Right to receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs is being granted to psychiatric patients who are receiving treatment at the hospital. They must not have lost contact with the hospital for more than five years.

4. Psychiatric patients and guardians must receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs on the same day.

5. If psychiatric patients cannot sign their consent, their relatives (parents, siblings, husband, wife or child) must sign the consent instead.