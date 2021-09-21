Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Almost half of registered vulnerable students jabbed in Bangkok

Free Pfizer vaccination of vulnerable students aged 12-18 was overseen by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang at Vajira Hospital on Tuesday.

Aswin said the jabs were being given to teenagers with any of seven chronic conditions who registered from September 6-8.

More than 5,000 vulnerable students have registered for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Pfizer programme. So far, about 2,000 students have been vaccinated.

On Tuesday, 800 students were booked for their first dose and 700 for their second.

The priority vulnerable group covers children with any of seven chronic conditions and/or obesity (70kg-plus at aged 12-13 years, 80kg-plus at 13-15 and 90kg-plus at 15-18). The seven chronic conditions are sleep apnoea, chronic respiratory disease including moderate-severe asthma, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer and hypothyroidism, diabetes, and hereditary diseases including Down syndrome, severe neurological impairment and delayed development.

The students must be assessed by a doctor and have proof of disability, illness or a chronic condition in the form of a medical certificate, medical appointment letter, disability certificate or related document.

Aswin added that BMA would expand the vaccination programme to all 1 million Bangkok students aged 12-18. The target is to have 70 per cent of them jabbed before schools open next month, he added.

Students and their parents would be asked whether they want to receive the jab said the governor.

Published : September 21, 2021

