200,000-400,000 teachers have yet to be vaccinated: OBEC

“The office estimates that all teachers could be inoculated before schools reopen on November 1,” said OBEC secretary-general Amphon Phinasa.

“Not all students will be forced to go to school on the reopening date. If parents are concerned about their children’s safety they can still continue the learn-from-home measure,” he said.

“Furthermore, schools in red zone provinces may consider opening every other day to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, as well as consider implementing other disease control measures as suggested by the provincial public health office,” Amphon said.

He added that the Public Health Ministry has informed OBEC that more Pfizer vaccines, which have been approved for children aged over 12 in Thailand, will arrive in late September and that it aims to vaccinate students in risky areas from October 4.

