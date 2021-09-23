Trang eyes opening door to tourists from Oct 15

The meeting was chaired by provincial governor Kajonsak Charoensopha.
The plan to reopen the province is in line with the start of the high season in the Andaman region and will link Trang with Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani, which are already open.
The committee considered the reopening plan from various aspects, such as tourism routes, application of tourist-tracking technology and the reopening timeline.
The province, in the meantime, will speed up the delivery of jabs to ensure 70 per cent of the population is inoculated to create herd immunity. Agencies will also implement measures related to public health, logistics, Covid-19 screen and community participation and will also make preparations for emergencies.
Published : September 23, 2021
