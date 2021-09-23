Thursday, September 23, 2021

in-focus

Trang eyes opening door to tourists from Oct 15

Trang’s tourism development committee got together on Thursday to discuss the option of opening the province under a sandbox scheme from October 15.

The meeting was chaired by provincial governor Kajonsak Charoensopha.

The plan to reopen the province is in line with the start of the high season in the Andaman region and will link Trang with Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani, which are already open.

Trang eyes opening door to tourists from Oct 15

The committee considered the reopening plan from various aspects, such as tourism routes, application of tourist-tracking technology and the reopening timeline.

Related stories:

 

Trang eyes opening door to tourists from Oct 15

The province, in the meantime, will speed up the delivery of jabs to ensure 70 per cent of the population is inoculated to create herd immunity. Agencies will also implement measures related to public health, logistics, Covid-19 screen and community participation and will also make preparations for emergencies.

Published : September 23, 2021

Related News

Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Published : September 23, 2021

New Partners’ Group to Build Upon U.S., Thai Success to Counter Wildlife Trafficking

Published : September 23, 2021

Motorcycle rider plunges 6 metres down hole in Bangkok

Published : September 23, 2021

Gambling loss pushes Chonburi woman to suicide

Published : September 23, 2021

Latest News

Editor’s Choice: Samyan Seafood - Fusion Seafood in BKK (EP.2)

Published : September 23, 2021

UNICEF provides oxygen concentrators to support Thailand’s fight against COVID-19

Published : September 23, 2021

Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Published : September 23, 2021

New Partners’ Group to Build Upon U.S., Thai Success to Counter Wildlife Trafficking

Published : September 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.