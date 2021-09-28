Thailand logs 9,489 new cases, 129 deaths over past 24 hours

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,581,415 – 1,448,206 of whom have recovered, 116,711 are still in hospitals and 16,498 have died.

Separately, another 218,818 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 484,278 their second shot, 31,485 their third shot, 16 their fourth shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 51,398,473.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 233.12 million on Friday, 209.85 million of whom have recovered, 18.50 million are active cases (92,141 in severe condition) and 4.77 million have died (up by 5,351).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 43.89 million, followed by India with 33.69 million, Brazil with 21.37 million, the UK with 7.70 million and Russia with 7.44 million.