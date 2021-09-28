Tue, September 28, 2021

Thailand logs 9,489 new cases, 129 deaths over past 24 hours

For the first time since July 17, Thailand recorded fewer than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases with 9,489 new cases reported on Tuesday. Deaths, however, remained high at 129. Of the new infections, 269 were in prisons.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,581,415 – 1,448,206 of whom have recovered, 116,711 are still in hospitals and 16,498 have died.

Separately, another 218,818 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 484,278 their second shot, 31,485 their third shot, 16 their fourth shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 51,398,473.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 233.12 million on Friday, 209.85 million of whom have recovered, 18.50 million are active cases (92,141 in severe condition) and 4.77 million have died  (up by 5,351).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 43.89 million, followed by India with 33.69 million, Brazil with 21.37 million, the UK with 7.70 million and Russia with 7.44 million.

Published : September 28, 2021

