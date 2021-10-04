Temple flood wall comes crashing down

The walls and flood protection line of Wat Chula Manee in Bang Ban district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province collapsed on Sunday, after the Chao Phraya Dam had released water at 2,779 cubic metres per second.

The intensity of the water mass had compressed and burst the temple walls and flood protection line on the south bank of the temple. The ancient temple and communities in the area were left two metres under water, and about 20 pagodas containing the ashes of local residents' ancestors were damaged.