Samut Prakan hacker admits to stealing data of 600,000 people

A hacker who allegedly stole the personal data of 600,000 individuals from a well-known private company’s database was arrested by the Technology Crime Suppression Division on Tuesday.

The division had tracked the suspect Worapol Rittidech, 27, to a condominium in Samut Prakan’s  Thepharak Subdistrict.

Worapol reportedly admitted to stealing the data from the company’s user system, which he had helped develop, and selling it for about 300,000 baht. He said he spent the money on online gambling.

"The suspect was charged for performing actions on the computer system without permission," TCSD officers said.

They have also advised companies to take the following steps to avoid such cyberattacks in the future:

• Regularly check users or channels that have access to data

• Instruct users to keep their accounts and passwords safe

• Avoid setting passwords that are easy to guess

• Avoid using the same password on other websites.

