Thu, October 14, 2021

SSO extends helping hand to the jobless

The Social Security Office (SSO) announced this week that unemployed persons who come under Article 33 of the Social Security Act can register online for unemployment welfare.

Registration can be completed at https://e-service.doe.go.th/login.do.

Also, the SSO added that the same service can access via the “Thai Mee Ngan Tham” (Thais have job) mobile application.

In addition to the registration, the insurers can report themselves and check their welfare through the same channels.

