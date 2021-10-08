SSO extends helping hand to the jobless

Registration can be completed at https://e-service.doe.go.th/login.do.
Also, the SSO added that the same service can access via the “Thai Mee Ngan Tham” (Thais have job) mobile application.
In addition to the registration, the insurers can report themselves and check their welfare through the same channels.
Published : October 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021