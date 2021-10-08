Agencies join hands to help Thai SMEs up their standing in Middle East

Sangchai said that the country’s exportation to the Middle East values more than 250 billion baht per year while the gross domestic product (GDP) of each country in the Middle East market is high. He also said that these countries have quality workers, important sources of funds and natural energy, such as oil and gas, which is important to the Thai economy while there are market gaps that can open up new market opportunities.



“As for Thai exports from January to August, the value of exports to the Middle East market was over 174 billion baht. In 2020, the export value totaled more than 225 billion baht and over 257 billion baht in 2019. If there are cooperations to develop capacity, quality and standards that are continually meet the market demand, including promoting Thai SMEs' products, the value of exports in this market should increase rapidly which would be the future market for the SMEs,” said the federation chairman.

