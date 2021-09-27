Govt officials, businessmen face prosecution over national park land scam

The commission plans to soon file a lawsuit at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

The group of government officials and businesses allegedly used a document called Sor Tor 1 to appropriate title deeds for 1,755 rai (281 hectares) land worth 30 billion baht since 2004.

The encroachment later expanded to 2,743 rai worth over 50 billion baht after 2011.