Nation delivers survival bags to flood victims  

The mission is part of the Nation Sharing Project which was spearheaded by Nation Foundation in association with BTS Group, Bangkok Patana School and The Thai Dairy Industry Ltd. It aimed to deliver over 700 survival bangs to flood victims in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya to help them get back on their feet as soon as possible.

“We are welcoming donation of consumer products such as water, milk, rice, dried foods, drugs, as well as facemasks, alcohol sanitizers and new clothes,” said Shine. “Please contact Nation Foundation at 02-338 3000 press 3 during office hours.”

Alternately, you can make a contribution to the project at Bank of Ayudhya’s account number 333-0-01399-6.



