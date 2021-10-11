New normal in Thailand sees spike in complaints from online shoppers

The hotline is operated by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), which works alongside the police High-Tech Crime Division and other agencies to prevent cybercrimes.

“Complaints this year have risen 29 per cent compared to the same period last year. Most of the complaints [82.4 per cent] were related to Facebook transactions, followed by 4.6 per cent against general websites and 4.3 per cent against transactions on Instagram,” she said.