Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Police interrogate suspects to find mastermind behind Phatthalung bird massacre

Police announced on Sunday that all six suspects behind the Phatthalung birds’ nest heist had surrendered last week after learning of their arrest warrants.

The six suspects will be interrogated to uncover the mastermind behind the operation, police said.

Siam Nest Co, the holder of the ninth birds’ nest concession in the province, had lodged a complaint after completing its birds’ nest harvesting operation between September 9 and 17.

The company said that when the collection team arrived in the last cave, they did not find any nests but the carcasses of more than a million swiftlets, remains of a fire and trash including plastic bottles and shoes.

The damage from this bird massacre was estimated at about 5 billion baht, the company said.

Related News

Horrifying Phatthalung bird massacre costs Siamnest THB5-bn in lost revenue

DSI joins hunt for influential people behind plunder of birds nests

Phang Nga beach sand reinforcement project a threat to endangered leatherback turtles: expert

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.