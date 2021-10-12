Thu, October 14, 2021

Thailand must be ready for influx of tourists from Nov 1, says minister

Foreigners will flock to Thailand now that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that the country will be reopening on November 1, the Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Tuesday.

Pointing out that Thailand is a popular winter destination for travellers from the West, he said the Public Health Ministry should have a strict screening system ready in time.

However, he said, the arrival of foreign tourists will help kickstart the revival of Thailand’s tourism industry by yearend and in the first quarter of next year.

 

