Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

He explained that the number of such palms in Cuba have declined as people commonly use the leaves for roofing.

“Way back between 1995 and 1998, Nongnooch Garden had dispatched two officers – Willie Kirsch and Inge Hoffman – to collect copernicia fallaensis seeds from Cuba,” he revealed.

“The garden now has 78 copernicia fallaensis, while more than 1,000 palm sprouts are under the care of officials,” Kampol proudly noted.

