Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Director Kampol Tansajja said copernicia fallaensis, which is endemic to Cuba, was grown on Khao Bandai Krit mountain.
He explained that the number of such palms in Cuba have declined as people commonly use the leaves for roofing.
“Way back between 1995 and 1998, Nongnooch Garden had dispatched two officers – Willie Kirsch and Inge Hoffman – to collect copernicia fallaensis seeds from Cuba,” he revealed.
“The garden now has 78 copernicia fallaensis, while more than 1,000 palm sprouts are under the care of officials,” Kampol proudly noted.
Separately, Nongnooch Garden has extended the period for fully vaccinated people to visit the garden without any charges until the end of October this year in a bid to promote domestic tourism.
Published : October 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
