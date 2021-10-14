Fri, October 15, 2021

in-focus

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Cuban Ambassador Héctor Conde Almeida and his family paid Chonburi’s Nongnooch Garden Pattaya a visit on Thursday to get a glimpse of copernicia fallaensis, the world’s most beautiful palm tree, which is thickest near the middle and can reach up to 20 metres in height.

Director Kampol Tansajja said copernicia fallaensis, which is endemic to Cuba, was grown on Khao Bandai Krit mountain.

He explained that the number of such palms in Cuba have declined as people commonly use the leaves for roofing.

“Way back between 1995 and 1998, Nongnooch Garden had dispatched two officers – Willie Kirsch and Inge Hoffman – to collect copernicia fallaensis seeds from Cuba,” he revealed.

“The garden now has 78 copernicia fallaensis, while more than 1,000 palm sprouts are under the care of officials,” Kampol proudly noted.

Separately, Nongnooch Garden has extended the period for fully vaccinated people to visit the garden without any charges until the end of October this year in a bid to promote domestic tourism.

