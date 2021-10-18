New app launched to help people solve immediate health problems

Users can access the information based on gender, age, health issues, chronic disease, food intake and exercise levels.

Jaded said the application is aimed at more than 48 million NHSO beneficiaries or gold cardholders.

“The Persona Health application will provide health information based on the user’s profile. Having this application on the mobile phone is like having a medic at hand 24 hours a day,” Jaded said.

