Mon, October 18, 2021

New app launched to help people solve immediate health problems

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (THPF) and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) have launched “Persona Health” – a mobile phone application that can give people immediate solutions to small health complaints.

The application aims to reach more than 48 million people, NHSO secretary-general Jaded Thammathataree said.

The app, created in cooperation with the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, was launched on Sunday and gives users access to a repository of health-related information.

Users can access the information based on gender, age, health issues, chronic disease, food intake and exercise levels.

Jaded said the application is aimed at more than 48 million NHSO beneficiaries or gold cardholders.

“The Persona Health application will provide health information based on the user’s profile. Having this application on the mobile phone is like having a medic at hand 24 hours a day,” Jaded said.

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

