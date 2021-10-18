Uthai Thani park officials rescue abandoned baby banteng

As soon as the calf was spotted on CCTV standing alone in the rain near the Thung Faek area, the chief of the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Breeding Station and his team rushed to rescue it. The two- or three-week-old male calf was in a weak condition and had skin problems in his hindquarters and the belly.
The calf was taken to the breeding station for its safety while rangers continue looking for its mother.
Published : October 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
