Mon, October 18, 2021

in-focus

Uthai Thani park officials rescue abandoned baby banteng

A stray baby banteng was spotted at Uthai Thani’s Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday morning and taken to a mosquito-net-covered shed for protection.

As soon as the calf was spotted on CCTV standing alone in the rain near the Thung Faek area, the chief of the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Breeding Station and his team rushed to rescue it. The two- or three-week-old male calf was in a weak condition and had skin problems in his hindquarters and the belly.

 

The calf was taken to the breeding station for its safety while rangers continue looking for its mother.

Realated news:

Uthai Thani park officials rescue abandoned baby banteng

Related News

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Inactivated Covid-19 vaccines as good as mRNA, viral vector ones, says top health official

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Tunnels under Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island making good progress

Published : Oct 18, 2021

PM orders crackdown on hackers after strange payments show up in people’s accounts

Published : Oct 18, 2021

New app launched to help people solve immediate health problems

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Latest News

Inactivated Covid-19 vaccines as good as mRNA, viral vector ones, says top health official

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Tunnels under Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island making good progress

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Uthai Thani park officials rescue abandoned baby banteng

Published : Oct 18, 2021

PM orders crackdown on hackers after strange payments show up in people’s accounts

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.