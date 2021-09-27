Tue, September 28, 2021

program

Songkhla rangers foil poachers’ plans

Here's how the baby monkey was saved.

Forest rangers on Saturday rescued a baby monkey caught in a trap set up by poachers in Songkhla’s Khao Nam Khang National Park.

The team chanced upon the trapped animal while it was conducting a “smart patrol”, which is part of steps taken to crack down on poachers capturing wildlife and felling rare tree.

Here’s how the baby monkey was saved.

Published : September 27, 2021

