Songkhla rangers foil poachers’ plans

Forest rangers on Saturday rescued a baby monkey caught in a trap set up by poachers in Songkhla’s Khao Nam Khang National Park.
The team chanced upon the trapped animal while it was conducting a “smart patrol”, which is part of steps taken to crack down on poachers capturing wildlife and felling rare tree.
Here’s how the baby monkey was saved.
Published : September 27, 2021
