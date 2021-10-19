Thailand’s pet food exports jump by 31% thanks to new work-from-home culture

Director-general Sorawit Thanito said the pet business has been growing because people are spending more time at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the overall export of pet food from January to September had jumped by 31 per cent compared to the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2021, Thailand exported 525,966 tonnes of pet food worth more than 40.5 billion baht.
Sorawit said canned food was the most popular, accounting for 55 per cent of the total pet food export, followed by pellet food at 41 per cent. The biggest importers are the US, Malaysia and the Philippines.
“Pet food exports should reach approximately 48 billion baht by the end of the year as our trading partners have confidence in our products. The new normal brought on by the pandemic has given us the opportunity to become the world’s third-largest pet food exporter after Germany and the US,” he said.
Published : October 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
