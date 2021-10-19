New guidelines issued to further protect credit, debit cardholders

“Since the beginning of October, the data of 10,700 credit and debit cards had been stolen to make such transactions, though mostly debit cards were used over the past weekend,” the statement said. “Frequent transactions were made using small amounts.”

BOT and TBA have launched the following guidelines to deal with such scams:

• The bank will freeze the card and contact account holders immediately if it spots irregularly frequent transactions involving small amounts, especially with overseas businesses.

• The customer will be notified of all transactions via different channels, including mobile banking, email and SMS.

• Debit cardholders affected by scams will be refunded within five working days, while credit cardholders will not have to pay either the amount or interest incurred by irregular transactions.

• The central bank and TBA will encourage credit and debit card issuers like Visa and Mastercard to apply additional verification tools such as OTP every time a card is used, especially if it is used online.