PM orders crackdown on hackers after strange payments show up in people’s accounts

He said people often complain on social media about their accounts or personal information being hacked.

Some people have also complained their small deductions were made from their debit cards by EDC machines, but not confirmed via an SMS from the bank.

National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk reiterated the PM’s order and urged all related agencies to investigate, arrest and eliminate online threats.

He also advised victims to advise their banks to freeze their cards, refuse online payments and check their statements. He also urged them to collect related information and file police complaints.