PM orders crackdown on hackers after strange payments show up in people’s accounts

The prime minister on Sunday ordered relevant agencies to crack down on hackers after an inexplicable transaction showed up in many credit and debit cardholders’ accounts over the weekend.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Colonel Kritsana Pattanacharoen said people should be aware of all transactions because small amounts may be deducted from their accounts by unknown sources.

He said people often complain on social media about their accounts or personal information being hacked.

Some people have also complained their small deductions were made from their debit cards by EDC machines, but not confirmed via an SMS from the bank.

National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk reiterated the PM’s order and urged all related agencies to investigate, arrest and eliminate online threats.

He also advised victims to advise their banks to freeze their cards, refuse online payments and check their statements. He also urged them to collect related information and file police complaints.

According to the Criminal Code’s Article 269/5, anybody who uses the electronic card of another person wrongly or in a manner that is detrimental to another person or people shall be imprisoned for a maximum of five years and/or hit with a hefty fine.

Kritsana added that the Thai Bankers’ Association is coordinating with banks to investigate this incident. The Royal Thai Police has also said it will cooperate to proceed with legal action.

The deputy spokesman advised people to avoid unreliable online transactions as websites do not just ask for the credit card number but also the confidential CVV number. He also advised against clicking on suspicious links sent via email, SMS or social media, citing a fake Thailand Post link that sought people’s credit card number to purportedly pay tax.

Victims of fake financial transactions can call 191 or 1599 hotlines any time of the day or night.

 

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

