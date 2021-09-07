Monday, September 13, 2021

Hackers stole data from Phetchabun Hospital, patients affect far fewer

The personal data of patients stolen from the Public Health Ministry’s database belonged to Petchabun Hospital, provincial governor Gid Kongmuang said on Tuesday.

He added that the number of patients affected was far lower than 16 million as initially reported and that the data was just information on when the patients were admitted and discharged.

“Hence, we called on the provincial public health office to find out if the Public Health Ministry will take legal action,” he said, adding that the authorities were waiting for the ministry’s response.

Petchabun governor Gid Kongmuang

He also said it was necessary to take legal action because an insider may be involved and the authorities don’t know how the data will be used.

