Hackers stole data from Phetchabun Hospital, patients affect far fewer

View
He added that the number of patients affected was far lower than 16 million as initially reported and that the data was just information on when the patients were admitted and discharged.
“Hence, we called on the provincial public health office to find out if the Public Health Ministry will take legal action,” he said, adding that the authorities were waiting for the ministry’s response.
He also said it was necessary to take legal action because an insider may be involved and the authorities don’t know how the data will be used.
Published : September 07, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021