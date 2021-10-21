PM lauds Thailand Pavilion at Dubai expo after it reaches target of 100,000 visitors

According to Expo 2020 Dubai Thailand’s Facebook page, the pavilion welcomed Luca Van Erk as its 100,000th visitor. He hails from the Netherlands but was born in Bangkok.

Thanakorn said the guests from a number of countries were impressed and praised the Thailand Pavilion especially for its animation presentation, Thai food presentation, and “Rak and Mali” mascots.

The pavilion reflects typical Thai uniqueness and culture, which foreigners could feel and understand easily, he said.

It also promotes the country’s health services and digital industry.