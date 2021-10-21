PM lauds Thailand Pavilion at Dubai expo after it reaches target of 100,000 visitors

The Thailand Pavilion at the United Arab Emirates expo saw 63,371 visitors during the first 10 days, or from October 1 – 15 per cent of total visitors to the event. The number of visitors passed 100,000 in two weeks.
According to Expo 2020 Dubai Thailand’s Facebook page, the pavilion welcomed Luca Van Erk as its 100,000th visitor. He hails from the Netherlands but was born in Bangkok.
Thanakorn said the guests from a number of countries were impressed and praised the Thailand Pavilion especially for its animation presentation, Thai food presentation, and “Rak and Mali” mascots.
The pavilion reflects typical Thai uniqueness and culture, which foreigners could feel and understand easily, he said.
It also promotes the country’s health services and digital industry.
Related News
Thailand Pavilion a huge draw at World Expo 2020
Thailand Pavilion breaks ground at World Expo 2020 Dubai
Thailand to air prowess in technology at Dubai expo
The pavilion presents Thai identity at the international level, which is in line with the government’s policy to drive the economy and society with innovations especially in this Covid-19 situation. It also promotes Thai tourism, which will hopefully help the tourism business to recover.
The expo runs until March 31, 2022.
Published : October 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021