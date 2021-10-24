Sun, October 24, 2021

Russell Crowe rewarded for becoming Thailand’s accidental ambassador

Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem met Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe on Saturday afternoon to thank him for helping promote Thailand by posting positive comments on Twitter.

Crowe blew up the Thai Twitter scene with complimentary comments since his arrival in Phuket on September 18. He is here to film the Vietnam War-era blockbuster, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.

Australian Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon was also present at the meeting in Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told the press on Sunday that the PM wanted Ittipol to convey his gratitude to the actor for promoting local tourist attractions and the Phuket Sandbox scheme. The premier also sent Crowe flowers and gifts in appreciation.

Crowe thanked the premier for the gifts and said he was very impressed by the welcoming nature of Thai people, adding that he loved Thai cuisine and the country’s natural beauty. He also voiced admiration for the Thai film crew’s professionalism and skills.

Apart from picking up a few Thai words from the minister, Crowe also said Thailand should have more signposts in English, especially in places popular with foreign tourists.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, which also stars Zac Efron, will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly.

