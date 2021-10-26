Super variant Delta Plus rears its head in Thailand

The man had been working in Ayutthaya province, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Monday.

“The case was uncovered by the Army Medical Department in September,” said Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of the DDC's emergency disease and health hazards control division. “The Delta Plus variant can spread more easily than its Delta counterpart. It is believed to have originated in England where it was detected in 6 per cent of Covid-19 patients.

“In Thailand, the Delta Plus situation is still at the monitoring phase,” he added.