Banks have returned cash to victims of wily credit/debit card scam

Damrongsak said around 4,800 people with debits cards were scammed out of THB30 million while 5,300 with credit cards lost money totalling THB100 million.
He added that a thorough investigation would be carried out as soon as the banks provided evidence to the police.
Published : October 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
