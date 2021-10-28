Thu, October 28, 2021

Banks have returned cash to victims of wily credit/debit card scam

National Police deputy chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas confirmed on Wednesday that banks had already returned money to victims of a widespread credit card/debit card scam and that a number of banks would report to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau on Thursday.

Damrongsak said around 4,800 people with debits cards were scammed out of THB30 million while 5,300 with credit cards lost money totalling THB100 million.

He added that a thorough investigation would be carried out as soon as the banks provided evidence to the police.

Published : October 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

