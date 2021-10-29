Russell Crowe’s heart is still in Thailand

Many Thai netizens were touched by Crowe’s continued support, and some even dubbed him “Mr Tourism Ambassador for Thailand”.

Crowe blew up the Thai Twitter scene with complimentary comments since his arrival in Phuket on September 18. He was here to film the Vietnam War-era blockbuster, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.

Crowe’s tweets, such as his capture of the capital’s messy wires tagged “Bangkok Dreaming” and a snap with his “buddy” the monitor lizard, went viral among netizens in Thailand.