Russell Crowe bids goodbye to Thailand

Crowe blew up the Thai Twitter scene with complimentary comments since his arrival in Phuket on September 18. He was here to film the Vietnam War-era blockbuster, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.
Crowe’s tweets, such as his capture of the capital’s messy wires tagged “Bangkok Dreaming” and a snap with his “buddy” the monitor lizard, went viral among netizens in Thailand.
The Australian actor was also handed flowers and gifts by Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem as a gesture of appreciation for helping promote Thailand.
Related stories:
Published : October 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 27, 2021
Published : Oct 27, 2021
Published : Oct 27, 2021
Published : Oct 27, 2021
Published : Oct 27, 2021
Published : Oct 27, 2021
Published : Oct 27, 2021
Published : Oct 27, 2021