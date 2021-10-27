Wed, October 27, 2021

Russell Crowe bids goodbye to Thailand

Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe bid farewell to Thailand on Tuesday with the Twitter post: “Goodbye Bangkok. Stay happy and busy and beautiful”. Attached were pictures he had taken during a recent bicycle trip around the capital’s Phasi Charoen district.

Crowe blew up the Thai Twitter scene with complimentary comments since his arrival in Phuket on September 18. He was here to film the Vietnam War-era blockbuster, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.

Crowe’s tweets, such as his capture of the capital’s messy wires tagged “Bangkok Dreaming” and a snap with his “buddy” the monitor lizard, went viral among netizens in Thailand.

The Australian actor was also handed flowers and gifts by Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem as a gesture of appreciation for helping promote Thailand.

