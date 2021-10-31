Sun, October 31, 2021

Most Thais worried Nov 1 reopening will trigger new outbreak

A recent survey shows that more than 70 per cent of Thais are worried that the November 1 reopening will spark a new wave of Covid-19 infections, especially if pubs, bars and entertainment venues are reopened from December 1.

However, more than half of the respondents said they hoped the reopening will kickstart Thailand’s economic recovery.

The poll was conducted by Bangkok University’s Bangkok Poll and covered 1,173 respondents from across the country.

The survey showed that 46.3 per cent of participants believe Thailand’s overall condition will improve after the reopening, 27.5 per cent believed the situation would worsen and 26.2 per cent said nothing will change.

The survey also learned that 51.1 per cent hope Thailand’s economy will improve once it is reopened, while 43.4 per cent hope the reopening will help restaurants and retail outlets and 42.7 per cent hope the reopening will create more jobs and boost people’s income.

However, 72 per cent said they were very worried that Thailand’s reopening on Monday will spark new infections, while 28 per cent were only slightly worried.

When asked to specify which topic was most worrisome, 72 per cent said they were worried about the opening of pubs, bars and karaoke outlets from December 1. Of them, 66.5 per cent believe the decision to let fully vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries enter without quarantine will spark a new outbreak.

Meanwhile, 62.4 per cent said they found the decision to let restaurants in Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket serve booze most worrisome.

Published : October 31, 2021

By : THE NATION

