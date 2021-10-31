Most Thais worried Nov 1 reopening will trigger new outbreak

The survey showed that 46.3 per cent of participants believe Thailand’s overall condition will improve after the reopening, 27.5 per cent believed the situation would worsen and 26.2 per cent said nothing will change.

The survey also learned that 51.1 per cent hope Thailand’s economy will improve once it is reopened, while 43.4 per cent hope the reopening will help restaurants and retail outlets and 42.7 per cent hope the reopening will create more jobs and boost people’s income.

However, 72 per cent said they were very worried that Thailand’s reopening on Monday will spark new infections, while 28 per cent were only slightly worried.

When asked to specify which topic was most worrisome, 72 per cent said they were worried about the opening of pubs, bars and karaoke outlets from December 1. Of them, 66.5 per cent believe the decision to let fully vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries enter without quarantine will spark a new outbreak.

Meanwhile, 62.4 per cent said they found the decision to let restaurants in Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket serve booze most worrisome.