Thais quite happy, survey shows

The rank of overall happiness of Thai people in security, politics and bureaucracy (full score 10):

No.1: To see Thai people unite, showing loyalty gratitude to the King and the kingdom of Thailand, 8.48 points

No.2: Concerning the work of civil servants and the bureaucracy, 4.98 points

No.3: Due to the Covid-19 crisis and the economic situation, 3.63 points

No.4: When thinking about conflicts or divisions of people in the nation, 3.56 points

No.5: The level of happiness towards Thai politics, 3.51 points





The gross rank of Thai people’s happiness in social aspect (full score 10):

No.1: The happiness score when thinking of their own family, 9.12 points

No.2: The happiness in religions and cultural traditions, 9.09 points

No.3: When thinking about one's own physical health, 8.55 points

No.4: The level of happiness concerning mental health, 8.25 points

No.5: The happiness towards relationships among the communities, 8.19 points

No.6: Concerning safety in life and property, 6.76 points



The rank of happiness gross in terms of economy (full score 10):

No.1: Concerning the implementation of the sufficiency economy principle, 8.57 points

No.2: The happiness level towards career, 7.83 points

No.3: When thinking about property, land assets and housing, 7.39 points

No.4: The opening of the country to revitalise the economy and solve the crisis, 6.43 points

No.5: The happiness score due to debt, both in the system and in the informal system, 4.42 points

