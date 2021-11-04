Russell Crowe: I miss Thailand

"I miss Thailand," he tweeted on Thursday, including a picture taken at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Bangkok.
Crowe blew up the Thai Twitter scene with complimentary comments since his arrival in Phuket on September 18. He was here to film the Vietnam War-era blockbuster, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.
Crowe’s tweets, such as his capture of the capital’s messy wires tagged “Bangkok Dreaming” and a snap with his “buddy” the monitor lizard, went viral among netizens in Thailand.
The Australian actor was also handed flowers and gifts by Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem as a gesture of appreciation for helping promote Thailand.
Many Thai netizens were touched by Crowe’s continued support, and some even dubbed him “Mr Tourism Ambassador for Thailand”.
Published : November 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
